Fizz Launches in Victoria and Abbotsford with 90% Off Discounts

Videotron’s discount wireless brand Fizz has expanded its presence in Western Canada with a beta launch in Victoria and Abbotsford in British Columbia.

This move marks the brand’s first venture outside Québec, where it has achieved significant success over the past five years. The beta launch in these cities is part of Fizz’s gradual expansion plan across other Canadian markets in the coming months.

The beta launch allows participants to experience Fizz’s unique approach to wireless service, characterized by innovation and outside-the-box thinking, says the company. Beta testers in Victoria and Abbotsford will play a crucial role in refining Fizz’s products and services. As an incentive, they will get up to 90% off standard rates for six months.

“We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier that goes above and beyond to spoil its tight-knit community of members with game-changing benefits. When it comes to wireless services, we firmly believe that Canadians deserve more competition, better products, and lower prices. This is exactly what Fizz is all about,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Fizz’s parent company, in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Monday.

Below is the latest beta pricing from Fizz for B.C. and Alberta at 90% off for the first six months:

$2.60/month for unlimited calls and messaging (normally $26)

$2.90/2GB (was $29)

$3.20/5GB (was $32)

$3.30/7GB (was $33)

$3.40/15GB

$3.90/30GB

$4.00/40GB (was $40)

$4.10/45GB

$4.40/50GB (was $50)

What’s changed since last month? The 1GB, 3GB, 9GB, 12GB and 25GB options have been eliminated.

Fizz also offers frequent rewards and surprises, customizable plans, automatic data rollover, and the ability for customers to gift mobile data to each other. Fizz says members can keep their plan and price for as long as they wish, without the need for negotiations or worrying about end dates for new and existing customers.

Last month, Fizz launched in beta for Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.