‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Streams on Paramount+ Canada Next Week

Parents rejoice–Paramount+ has announced “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” will be available for streaming in Canada starting Sunday, December 24.

The film, which has captivated preschoolers with its adventurous team of pups, will be a part of the Paramount+ Seasons Screenings Collection, a curated collection for the family this holiday season.

The plot of “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” unfolds as a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, giving the Paw Patrol pups superpowers and transforming them into the Mighty Pups. However, their newfound powers are soon threatened when their archrival Humdinger escapes from jail and collaborates with mad scientist Victoria Vance to seize these superpowers. With Adventure City’s fate in the balance, the Mighty Pups must thwart the supervillains’ plans. Get that popcorn ready, kids.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Spin Master Entertainment. The movie is directed by Cal Brunker, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Bob Barlen and Shane Morris. “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is based on the television series created by Keith Chapman.

As of last month, the film has grossed over $180 million worldwide and has significantly boosted engagement on Paramount+ and consumer products.

The Paw Patrol brand is expected to generate over $1.5 billion in global retail revenue this year, with special promotions at major Canadian retailers like Walmart, Toys “R” Us, and Amazon. Its predecessor, “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” continues to be a hit on Paramount+, being the most rewatched movie on the platform in Canada.

Rated PG, “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is geared for any younger audience (and adults). Additionally, seven seasons of “Paw Patrol” are currently streaming on Paramount+, allowing subscribers to enjoy more adventures with the beloved pack of pups in Adventure Bay. #justyelpforhelp #rubbleonthedouble

Paramount+ has a 50% off sale on its annual plan right now until February 2024.