SaskTel infiNET Service Expands to 8 More Communities

SaskTel will launch its infiNET service in eight Saskatchewan communities, marking a significant step in its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative.

The communities set to benefit from this high speed internet expansion include Canora, Carlyle, Carrot River, Fort Qu’Appelle, Hudson Bay, Kamsack, Lumsden, and Watrous.

Blaine McLeod, MLA for Lumsden Morse, emphasized the importance of a reliable broadband connection, especially in rural areas. He noted that the expansion would enable thousands of families to better access online information, connect with loved ones, and leverage digital economy opportunities.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to ensuring our customers across the province have access to the communication solutions they need to compete and succeed in the modern world,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, in an issued statement.

The infiNET service, powered by SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network, offers internet speeds nearing a 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). This allows users to enjoy high-speed surfing, streaming, and content sharing, while has room for future technologies.

The Rural Fibre Initiative, a multi-phase program, aims to bring infiNET service to over 110,000 residents and businesses in more than 130 rural communities. Upon completion of the announced phases, SaskTel’s infiNET network will cover approximately 80% of households in Saskatchewan, solidifying its position as the province’s largest fibre optic broadband network.

In the coming weeks, SaskTel will reach out to residents in the eight communities, providing details on how to schedule their upgrade to the infiNET service.