SaskTel infiNET Service Expands to 8 More Communities

John Quintet
1 hour ago

SaskTel will launch its infiNET service in eight Saskatchewan communities, marking a significant step in its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative.

The communities set to benefit from this high speed internet expansion include Canora, Carlyle, Carrot River, Fort Qu’Appelle, Hudson Bay, Kamsack, Lumsden, and Watrous.

Blaine McLeod, MLA for Lumsden Morse, emphasized the importance of a reliable broadband connection, especially in rural areas. He noted that the expansion would enable thousands of families to better access online information, connect with loved ones, and leverage digital economy opportunities.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to ensuring our customers across the province have access to the communication solutions they need to compete and succeed in the modern world,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, in an issued statement.

The infiNET service, powered by SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network, offers internet speeds nearing a 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). This allows users to enjoy high-speed surfing, streaming, and content sharing, while has room for future technologies.

The Rural Fibre Initiative, a multi-phase program, aims to bring infiNET service to over 110,000 residents and businesses in more than 130 rural communities. Upon completion of the announced phases, SaskTel’s infiNET network will cover approximately 80% of households in Saskatchewan, solidifying its position as the province’s largest fibre optic broadband network.

In the coming weeks, SaskTel will reach out to residents in the eight communities, providing details on how to schedule their upgrade to the infiNET service.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

SaskTel Partners with Amazon’s Eero for Home Wi-Fi

SaskTel has announced the partnership with Amazon’s eero for its Whole Home Wi-Fi service, aiming to vastly improve Wi-Fi connectivity across Saskatchewan. This new hardware promises to eliminate common issues like Wi-Fi dead spots, dropped connections, and buffering for SaskTel broadband customers. "Our government understands the importance of a dependable broadband connection, and we commend...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Brant County and Xplore Reach High Speed Internet Milestone

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) has announced the successful completion of a major high-speed broadband project in Brant County, Ontario. This project has brought fibre-optic connectivity to 1,639 homes and businesses in previously underserved areas, significantly enhancing digital access in the region. "The newly installed network infrastructure is set to bring transformative, long-term change to...
John Quintet
1 week ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Dec. 6

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Deals on Google Cell phones:...
IIC Deals
2 weeks ago