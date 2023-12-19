Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1, iOS 16.7.4 and More for Download

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

ios 17 2 1 download

Apple has released four software updates today, available for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Check out what’s available below:

  • iOS 17.2.1 (21C66)
  • iOS 16.7.4 (20H240)
  • iPadOS 16.7.4 (20H240)
  • macOS 14.2.1 (23C71)

Interestingly enough, we’re still waiting for iPadOS 17.2.1.

iOS and iPadOS 16.7.4 are for older iPhone and iPad devices, likely again with bug fixes and security improvements.

As for iOS 17.2.1, let’s hope there’s a bug fix for Find My not sharing live locations between contacts.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Find My ‘Live’ Location Not Working in iOS 17.2

It appears the latest iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 update has messed up the Find My app’s live location feature for your contacts. Numerous iPhone in Canada readers have let us know that live location tracking is broken for contacts, as updates are only provided every few minutes. When you’re trying to make sure a...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago