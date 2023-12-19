Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1, iOS 16.7.4 and More for Download

Apple has released four software updates today, available for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Check out what’s available below:

iOS 17.2.1 (21C66)

iOS 16.7.4 (20H240)

iPadOS 16.7.4 (20H240)

macOS 14.2.1 (23C71)

Interestingly enough, we’re still waiting for iPadOS 17.2.1.

iOS and iPadOS 16.7.4 are for older iPhone and iPad devices, likely again with bug fixes and security improvements.

As for iOS 17.2.1, let’s hope there’s a bug fix for Find My not sharing live locations between contacts.