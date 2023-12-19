Public Mobile’s 2023 ‘More is Merrier’ Promo Not Happening

Telus-owned Public Mobile has been offering up some ‘More is Merrier’ freebies over the past few years in December, but for 2023, it won’t be happening, confirmed the company to iPhone in Canada.

Here’s what has been offered over the years typically in December, with customers needing to claim them online:

These free add-ons do not expire so if you haven’t used up the data or international minutes, they will remain in your account.

A Public Mobile spokesperson told iPhone in Canada the company has new Boxing Week offers that are available now, specifically a $24/4GB plan with 4G data speeds and unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging. The company said customers can also find “exclusive offers” within their accounts.

Other Boxing Week promo plans include $34/40GB and $40/60GB 5G plans.