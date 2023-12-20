CRTC to Bring High-Speed Internet to All Communities in Nunavut

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) today announced significant steps to introduce high-speed satellite Internet service across all communities in Nunavut for the first time.

This initiative is part of the CRTC’s broader effort, launched in 2019 with the Broadband Fund, to connect underserved rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada.

The Broadband Fund, which has already committed over $300 million, aims to enhance high-speed Internet and cellphone services in more than 230 communities. As part of this initiative, the CRTC is funding SSi Micro Ltd. to upgrade its satellite Internet service in Nunavut.

It’s unclear if the CRTC ever considered SpaceX’s Starlink for satellite internet connectivity in Nunavut, as the service has global coverage.

Additionally, the CRTC is supporting Keewaytinook Okimakanak to maintain satellite Internet connectivity in two First Nations communities in Northern Ontario and providing extra funding for Northwestel to deliver fibre-based Internet services to Atlin, an underserved Indigenous community in Northern British Columbia.

The funding will assist 28 Indigenous communities in accessing vital communications services, aligning with the CRTC’s commitment to supporting reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. The CRTC plans to continue evaluating applications and will announce further funding in 2024.

“We know how important high-quality Internet and cellphone services are to every aspect of peoples’ daily lives. Today marks a significant milestone, with the CRTC helping connect all communities in Nunavut to high-speed Internet service for the first time,” said Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC.

The Broadband Fund, financed by Canadian telecommunications companies, is part of the CRTC’s strategy to improve Internet and cellphone services in the Far North. The CRTC is also focusing on enhancing services through its Far North proceeding and exploring ways to bolster the reliability of Canada’s telecommunications networks.

To date, the Broadband Fund has committed to improving connectivity in over 45,000 homes and nearly 560 kilometres of major roads. In its latest call for applications, the CRTC received over 100 proposals seeking almost $1.9 billion for projects in rural, remote, and Indigenous areas.