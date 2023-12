Telus-owned Koodo is offering up free monthly subscriptions to the CBC’s French content streaming service, ICI TOU.TV, worth $6.99 per month.

The freebie is available to Koodo mobile postpaid and Koodo internet customers. You just need to visit ici.tou.tv/koodo to register. It’s not a bad deal if you like ICI TOU.TV content and were previously paying for it.

The perk is showing on Koodo’s website when the site’s language is in French.

Right now, Koodo is also offering up some new offers for existing customers when they sign into their accounts, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada:

$35/40GB 4G

$40/50GB 4G

$45/65GB 4G (previously was 60GB 5G)

$50/70GB 5G

$55/80GB 5G

$60/100GB 5G Canada-US

$65/120GB 5G Canada-US

The plans from $50 and higher have the added perk option of free unlimited international long distance.

Thanks Pierre