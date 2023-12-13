Koodo Launches Unlimited Data, 5G Speed Boost Perks

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

koodo unlimited data 5g

Back in November, we first told you that Koodo’s online self-serve portal was showing a new “Unlimited Data perk”. The company later told us that it was “put up in error” for some customers.

But now, it appears that “error” has become a reality as Koodo has officially launched new unlimited data and 5G speed boost perks.

Koodo says there are now two new perks for select Pick Your Perk plans starting at $60/month ($55/month in Quebec).

Unlimited Data provides your data bucket at the advertised speeds, but when that runs out, you’ll still have data but throttled to 512kbps for the remainder of your bill cycle.

As for 5G Speed Boost, this will double your 5G speeds from 250 Mbps to 500 Mbps. Koodo launched 5G speeds back in August.

“With Koodo’s Pick Your Perk plans, customers have even more options to personalize their plan with a free feature of their choosing – with different rate plans offering different perk options to select from,” explained a Koodo spokesperson to iPhone in Canada. “These new perks are just another way Koodo helps customers create a plan that’s just right for them,” added the company.

If you’re a heavy data user, the Unlimited Data perk might be of interest, since Koodo still charges a whopping $130/1GB in overages, if you choose to accept them.

