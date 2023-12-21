AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and More on Sale Right Now

IIC Deals
7 seconds ago

airpods sale

Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale right now on Amazon.ca, from AirPods 2, AirPods 3 and the newest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

Check out the sale prices below, which is a great time to nab some AirPods for late holiday gifts:

Depending on your area, these may not arrive in time for Christmas with Prime shipping speeds.

Apple also recently launched the sale of a standalone USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2, but given the high price of the latter, you may as well buy the whole set instead.

