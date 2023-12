New on Crave: January 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has announced its new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2024.

Highlights include the premiere of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country on January 14, and the movie premiere of Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington on January 20. Check out all the new titles coming to Crave in January 2024 below:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO’s GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT *Documentary Premiere* (Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET)

(Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY , * Premiere*, Episode 1 (Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

, * Premiere*, Episode 1 (Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max’s ON THE ROAM , Season 1, Episode 1-2 (January 18

, Season 1, Episode 1-2 (January 18 HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, *Season 22 Premiere*, Episode 1 (Jan. 20)

Movies

THE HANGOVER (Jan. 1)

(Jan. 1) THE HATEFUL EIGHT (Jan. 2)

(Jan. 2) THE PIRATES! BAND OF MISFITS (Jan. 5)

(Jan. 5) ELLA ENCHANTED (Jan. 5)

(Jan. 5) ANGRY NEIGHBORS (Jan. 5)

(Jan. 5) JOY RIDE (Jan. 5)

(Jan. 5) DECISION TO LEAVE (Jan. 5)

(Jan. 5) PARASITE (Jan. 5)

(Jan. 5) THE KARATE KID II (Jan. 12)

(Jan. 12) THE KARATE KID III (Jan. 12)

(Jan. 12) THE KARATE KID, (2010) (Jan. 12)

(Jan. 12) DEATH OF A LADIES’ MAN (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s A MAN CALLED OVE, (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s A SOMEWHAT GENTLE MAN, (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s AS IT IS IN HEAVEN (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s WILDLAND (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s THE MARCO EFFECT, (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s BEYOND (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s THIS LIFE (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s THOSE LEFT BEHIND (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) Viaplay’s CALL GIRL (Jan. 18)

(Jan. 18) NORTH OF NORMAL (Jan. 19)

(Jan. 19) POLARIS (Jan. 19)

(Jan. 19) THE EQUALIZER 3 (Jan. 19)

(Jan. 19) SO MUCH TENDERNESS (Jan. 19)

(Jan. 19) ATTILA (Jan. 22)

(Jan. 22) 299 QUEEN STREET WEST (Jan. 26)

(Jan. 26) CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT (Jan. 26)

(Jan. 26) THE CONJURING, (Jan. 26)

Crave – Complete Listings

HOUSE OF KARDASHIAN Episode 1-3 (Jan. 1)

Episode 1-3 (Jan. 1) French Crave Original THE EMPEROR, Season 2 Episode 1 (Jan. 3)

Season 2 Episode 1 (Jan. 3) THE TRAITORS UK Season 2, Episode 1 (Jan. 3)

Season 2, Episode 1 (Jan. 3) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 16, Episode 1 (Jan. 5)

Season 16, Episode 1 (Jan. 5) PAT THE DOG – SPECIALS (Jan. 6)

(Jan. 6) ALVINNN!!! AND THE CHIPMUNKS Season 4 (Jan. 6)

Season 4 (Jan. 6) THE TRAITORS US Season 2 (Jan.12)

Season 2 (Jan.12) KID-E-CATS Season 2 (Jan. 13)

Season 2 (Jan. 13) POLLY POCKET Season 4 (Jan.13)

Season 4 (Jan.13) SUNNY BUNNIES Season 7 (Jan.13)

Season 7 (Jan.13) Viaplay’s 100 CODE Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s ACQUITTED Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s ANNA PIHL Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s BLACK LAKE Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s DICTE Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE EAGLE, Season 1(Jan.18)

Season 1(Jan.18) Viaplay’s EAGLES Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s HAMMARVIK Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s JOHAN FALK Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s REAL HUMANS Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s RIDE UPON THE STORM Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE LEGACY Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE PROTECTORS Season 1(Jan.18)

Season 1(Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE TEAM Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE THIRD EYE Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s YOUNG AND PROMISING Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s A MURDERER GOES MISSING (Jan.18)

(Jan.18) Viaplay’s CRIME SCENE SWEDEN Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s IN THE MIND OF A MURDERER Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s IN THE MIND OF A PERPETRATOR Season 1-2 (Jan.18)

Season 1-2 (Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE COPENHAGEN KILLER (Jan.18)

(Jan.18) Viaplay’s THE PREACHER’S DARK SIDE (Jan.18)

(Jan.18) Viaplay’s UNTIL DEATH DO US PART Season 1 (Jan.18)

Season 1 (Jan.18) Crave Orginal LATE BLOOMER *Series Premiere* Episode 1-2 (Jan. 19)

*Series Premiere* Episode 1-2 (Jan. 19) Discovery Original F2: FORENSIC FACTOR Season 1-7 (Jan. 19)

Season 1-7 (Jan. 19) REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season 22, Episode1 (Jan. 19)

Season 22, Episode1 (Jan. 19) PAT THE DOG Season 1, Episode 1-39 (Jan. 20)

Season 1, Episode 1-39 (Jan. 20) INSPECTOR GADGET Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Season 2 (Jan. 20) CTV’s TRANSPLANT Season 4 (Jan. 26)

Season 4 (Jan. 26) ALVINNN!!! AND THE CHIPMUNKS Season 5 (Jan. 27)

STARZ Programming