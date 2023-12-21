Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Specs Have Leaked

Ahead of Samsung’s expected Galaxy Unpacked event in the New Year, notable tech leaker Evan Blass has unveiled a series of leaks on X (via The Verge).

These leaks include a countdown to the event, scheduled for January 18th at 3 AM KST (January 17th, 1 PM ET), and detailed specifications for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung is reportedly set to introduce three models in the Galaxy S24 lineup: the standard Galaxy S24 with a 6.2-inch screen, the S24 Plus featuring a 6.7-inch display, and the S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch screen.

According to the leaked spec sheet, all three models will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in the U.S., Canada, and China, while other regions may see devices equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor.

As for cameras, the S24 Ultra is expected to boast a 200-megapixel main sensor, mirroring its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. The S24 and S24 Plus models are set to feature 50-megapixel main sensors.

Additionally, the S24 Ultra is rumoured to include a telephoto lens with up to 10x zoom, while the S24 and S24 Plus could offer up to 3x zoom. The Ultra model may also feature a pair of telephoto lenses, one being a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom and the other a 10-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. All three models are expected to have 12-megapixel ultrawide and selfie cameras.

The higher-end S24 Ultra and S24+ will have 12GB of RAM,w while the S24 will have 8GB of RAM. Storage options will be at 128GB to 256GB for the S24, while the higher-end models will get either 256GB or 512GB.

Battery capacities for the new models, as per the leaked spec sheet, are 4,000mAh for the S24, 4,900mAh for the S24 Plus, and 5,000mAh for the Ultra. The leak also suggests IP68 water and dust resistance across the range. Notably, the S24 Ultra is said to incorporate titanium in its construction (like Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro line up), a step up from the aluminum used in the S24 and S24 Plus.

What do you think about the upcoming S24 series line up? The changes don’t appear be to major, but rather another iterative update in the smartphone world.