Humane’s AI-Powered Wearable ‘AI Pin’ Shipping Date Announced

Humane, a San Francisco tech startup founded by former Apple engineers, has today confirmed that the ‘AI Pin,’ its innovative AI-driven wearable, will begin shipping in March 2024.

Priority will be given to customers who placed early orders, with shipping prioritized based on the order dates.

Although Humane hasn’t specified the exact shipping date, the narrowed timeframe of March provides a more concrete schedule compared to the previously mentioned early 2024 timeline disclosed in November.

During its recent launch, Humane showcased the AI Pin’s capability to access various AI services to respond to user queries without necessitating screen viewing.

We are thrilled to announce that Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024. All of us here at Humane can't wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world's first wearable computer powered by Ai. We're incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our…

However, one of the product reveal videos displayed a big error in an AI-powered response.

The company also exhibited its projection system, enabling interaction with displayed content on the user’s hand.

Despite its impressive features, the AI Pin comes with a hefty price tag, starting at $699. Additionally, users will require a $24 per month subscription for a phone number and cellular data access.

