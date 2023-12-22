Rogers EPP December 2023: $55 Canada-US-Mexico Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

rogers rpp december 2023

If your employer offers corporate plans as part of the Rogers Preferred Program (RPP), or common known as an EPP plan, you may want to check the online portal for the latest deals ahead of Boxing Day.

According to information obtained by iPhone in Canada, the latest Rogers RPP plan announced on Friday is the company’s 5G Infinite Premium plan at $55/month with 100GB of data, with talk, text and data use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

This plan is normally $100 per month but is cut to $55 after a $30 discount, Automatic Payments discount and a $10 promo discount for 24 months.

This price of $55/100GB for a Canada-US-Mexico plan from Rogers is the same as Bell’s EPP offering we told you about earlier in the week. It’s no surprise that they are matching each other’s plans.

Do you have wireless plan changes to share? Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share with the community.

