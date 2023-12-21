Bell EPP December 2023: $55/100GB Canada-US-Mexico Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

If your employer is part of the Bell Exclusive Partner Program (EPP), it’s time to check your online portal for the latest December 2023 offers.

As of today, Bell is offering up a $55 plan with 100GB of 5G+ data, that includes talk, text and data use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. This pricing is only good for 24 months and after increases to $65/month. The plan includes 24 months of Crave Basic for free and also HD video streaming. The $60 connection fee per line applies.

Bell’s website lists a Canada-US-Mexico plan for $90/month with 150GB of data, but this EPP offer at $55 is cheaper by $35 per month (albeit with ‘just’ 100GB of data).

The fine print says this special offer expires on January 8, 2024. Again, you can only get this plan if your employer is offering Bell corporate plans. Some logging into the Bell website are seeing the plan listed as $70/150GB, so an update might be forthcoming to reflect the change, according to RFD.

Let us know if you’ll be jumping on this Bell EPP plan.

Feel free to email tips@iphoneincanada.ca with EPP offers you’re seeing from Rogers, Telus or Bell so we can share with others.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Virgin Plus Offering $39/60GB 5G Plan and More for Some Customers

If you’re a customer of Bell-owned Virgin Plus you may want to check the latter’s mobile app, as special offers could be waiting for you. Right now, some Virgin Plus customers are seeing some of the following 5G unlimited plans right now: $39.99/60GB $50/80GB $55/90 $60/100GB $67/90GB According to RFD, the offer was targeted to...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Bell Customers Now Have TTC Wireless Access

Back in October, Rogers opened up its 5G network in the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system to all wireless carriers, including its rivals Telus and Bell. The opening of the TTC 5G network was ahead of a mandated date by the federal government. On Friday, Bell confirmed with iPhone in Canada that its customers...
Gary Ng
6 days ago

Bell Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

Bell has detailed its 'Better with Bell Holiday Event' which also includes Boxing Day 2023 deals, offering some promos on smartphones, internet and more. Check out the deals from Bell for Boxing Day 2023 below... Mobile Plan Offers: Bring your own phone and get 60 GB for $50.00/month Smartphone Deals: Trade in your current phone...
IIC Deals
1 week ago