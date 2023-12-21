Bell EPP December 2023: $55/100GB Canada-US-Mexico Plan

If your employer is part of the Bell Exclusive Partner Program (EPP), it’s time to check your online portal for the latest December 2023 offers.

As of today, Bell is offering up a $55 plan with 100GB of 5G+ data, that includes talk, text and data use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. This pricing is only good for 24 months and after increases to $65/month. The plan includes 24 months of Crave Basic for free and also HD video streaming. The $60 connection fee per line applies.

Bell’s website lists a Canada-US-Mexico plan for $90/month with 150GB of data, but this EPP offer at $55 is cheaper by $35 per month (albeit with ‘just’ 100GB of data).

The fine print says this special offer expires on January 8, 2024. Again, you can only get this plan if your employer is offering Bell corporate plans. Some logging into the Bell website are seeing the plan listed as $70/150GB, so an update might be forthcoming to reflect the change, according to RFD.

Let us know if you’ll be jumping on this Bell EPP plan.

Feel free to email tips@iphoneincanada.ca with EPP offers you’re seeing from Rogers, Telus or Bell so we can share with others.