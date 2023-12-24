Royal Match Dethrones Candy Crush as Top Mobile Game

Looks like we’re seeing a new king in town when it comes to the most profitable mobile game on smartphones.

Royal Match, developed by the small Turkish startup Dream Games, has surpassed Candy Crush Saga as the world’s most lucrative mobile game. This development marks a notable change in the landscape of smartphone gaming, which has seen a relatively lackluster year.

Launched in 2021, Royal Match became the top mobile game by monthly revenue globally in July and has maintained its position since, according to data from Data.ai, reports The Financial Times. The game is the debut title from Dream Games, valued at $2.75 billion early last year. “We strongly believe quality is the best business plan,” said Soner Aydemir, co-founder and chief executive of Dream Games.

Candy Crush Saga, a long-standing leader in the mobile gaming sector and a product of King, now part of Microsoft following the $75 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard, has been a dominant force since its release in late 2012. However, Royal Match’s rise signifies a shift in consumer preferences.

Consumer spending on Royal Match more than doubled in the year to October, increasing the game’s annual gross revenue run rate to $2 billion USD (before App Store fees), Aydemir revealed to the Times. The game’s success is attributed to its focus on quality and mass-market appeal, a strategy that differentiates it from other short-term money-spinners in the market.

Lexi Sydow, head of insights at Data.ai, noted the impressive performance of Royal Match in a year when the mobile games market is forecasted to decline by about 3 percent globally. “They have had a very impressive year,” Sydow said.

Royal Match, a “match-three” puzzle game, has captivated players with its easy-to-learn mechanics and engaging storyline. It has managed to attract about 55 million monthly active users, outperforming Candy Crush’s larger audience in terms of average spending.

Investors in Dream Games, like Rob Moffat of Balderton Capital, have praised Royal Match for its high-quality gaming experience. “So many mobile games are a bit glitchy or the graphics aren’t that good but Royal Match is a luxury experience,” Moffat said.

The success of Royal Match comes amid challenges for mobile game developers, particularly in adapting to Apple’s privacy changes that have impacted ad targeting. Dream Games has responded by investing heavily in advertising to attract new players and re-engage former ones.

Looking ahead, Dream Games plans to launch a follow-up game, Royal Kingdom, next year. Aydemir expressed enthusiasm about expanding the universe of Royal Match, focusing on building an intellectual property with enduring appeal. “What we are focusing on is a little bit different to our competitors,” he said.

Founded in 2019 by former executives at Peak Games, Dream Games has grown to a team of 200 and is profitable. The company recently welcomed Ed Catmull, co-founder of Pixar, as a strategic adviser, underscoring its commitment to high-quality game development.

As the mobile gaming industry evolves, Royal Match’s ascent to the top spot signifies a changing tide, with a focus on quality and storytelling gaining prominence over traditional gaming models.

In Canada, within the App Store under the 2023 Top Free Games Charts, Royal Match ranks 13th, while Candy Crush is 15th. Looks like Candy Crush is facing some stiff competition from Royal Match, which is a free download but with in-app purchases.