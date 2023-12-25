How to Transfer Your Data and Set Up Your New iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new tutorial video on its YouTube channel, detailing three ways how iPhone users can transfer their data to a new iPhone.

The video explains the following:

How to use iCloud and your previous device

How to transfer directly from your previous device

How to restore from an iCloud backup if you don’t have your previous iPhone

To use iCloud to transfer data from your previous iOS device to your new iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Turn on your new device. A “Hello” screen should appear. If you’ve already set up your new device, you need to erase it before you can use these steps.* Follow the steps until you see the Wi-Fi screen. Tap a Wi-Fi network to join. Follow the steps until you see the Apps & Data screen, then tap Restore from iCloud Backup. Sign in to iCloud with your Apple ID and password. When asked, choose a backup. Make sure that it’s the correct one by checking the date and size of each. Learn what to do if you’re asked to update to a newer version of iOS or iPadOS. If you purchased iTunes or App Store content using multiple Apple IDs, sign in to each. If you can’t remember the passwords, you can skip this step by tapping “Don’t have an Apple ID or forgot it.” Stay connected and wait for the restore process to finish, then complete the rest of the onscreen setup steps.

Watch the video below and learn how to transfer your data from your old iPhone to your new one.