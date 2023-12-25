Walmart Boxing Day Sale in Canada: Here are 2023 Deals

Walmart Canada Boxing Week deals for 2023 are still here until December 27, 2023, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products. The sales below are available both online and in-store.

There’s nothing too crazy on sale but AirPods are available for $128 (just like Amazon.ca) and Beats Studio3 are available for $199, while Apple’s iPad 9 is available for $378. Check out some of the Walmart Boxing Day flyer highlights below:

Electronics:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Gen – $128.00 (regularly $179.00)

Apple 10.2″ iPad WiFi 64GB – $378.00 (regularly $449.00)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones – $199.98 (regularly $439.95)

onn. 43″ 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV – $278.00 (regularly $328.00)

onn. 70″ 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV – $578.00 (regularly $798.00)

Samsung 43″ SMART 4K UHD TV – $398.00 (regularly $498.00)

Household:

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – $649.99 (regularly $749.99) [online only]

Hoover SmartWash Essentials Carpet Cleaner – $199.98 (regularly $299.98)

Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker – $58.88 (regularly $144.98)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – $58.00 (regularly $98.00)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Machine by Breville – $99.00 (regularly $169.00)

T-fal Easy Fry Air Fryer – $48.00 (regularly $139.97)

Tech and Gaming: