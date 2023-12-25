Walmart Boxing Day Sale in Canada: Here are 2023 Deals

Walmart Canada Boxing Week deals for 2023 are still here until December 27, 2023, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products. The sales below are available both online and in-store.
There’s nothing too crazy on sale but AirPods are available for $128 (just like Amazon.ca) and Beats Studio3 are available for $199, while Apple’s iPad 9 is available for $378. Check out some of the Walmart Boxing Day flyer highlights below:
Electronics:
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Gen – $128.00 (regularly $179.00)
Apple 10.2″ iPad WiFi 64GB – $378.00 (regularly $449.00)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones – $199.98 (regularly $439.95)
onn. 43″ 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV – $278.00 (regularly $328.00)
onn. 70″ 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV – $578.00 (regularly $798.00)
Samsung 43″ SMART 4K UHD TV – $398.00 (regularly $498.00)
