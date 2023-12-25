Walmart Boxing Day Sale in Canada: Here are 2023 Deals

Walmart Canada Boxing Week deals for 2023 are still here until December 27, 2023, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products. The sales below are available both online and in-store.

There’s nothing too crazy on sale but AirPods are available for $128 (just like Amazon.ca) and Beats Studio3 are available for $199, while Apple’s iPad 9 is available for $378. Check out some of the Walmart Boxing Day flyer highlights below:

Electronics:

  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Gen – $128.00 (regularly $179.00)
  • Apple 10.2″ iPad WiFi 64GB – $378.00 (regularly $449.00)
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones – $199.98 (regularly $439.95)
  • onn. 43″ 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV – $278.00 (regularly $328.00)
  • onn. 70″ 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV – $578.00 (regularly $798.00)
  • Samsung 43″ SMART 4K UHD TV – $398.00 (regularly $498.00)

Household:

  • Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – $649.99 (regularly $749.99) [online only]
  • Hoover SmartWash Essentials Carpet Cleaner – $199.98 (regularly $299.98)
  • Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker – $58.88 (regularly $144.98)
  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – $58.00 (regularly $98.00)
  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Machine by Breville – $99.00 (regularly $169.00)
  • T-fal Easy Fry Air Fryer – $48.00 (regularly $139.97)

Tech and Gaming:

  • Acer Aspire 1 15.6″ Laptop – $249.98 (regularly $329.98)
  • Canon PIXMA TS3420 All-in-One Printer – $49.98 (regularly $89.98)
  • Final Fantasy XVI for PS5 – $49.96 (regularly $89.96)
  • God of War Ragnarök for PS5 – $49.96 (regularly $89.96)
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for Switch – $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate Bundle with 3 Months of Switch Online – $399.96 (regularly $449.96)
  • PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle – $649.96
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB – $149.98 (regularly $209.98)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch – $49.96 (regularly $79.96)
  • Xbox Series S Starter Bundle – $319.96 (regularly $379.96)
  • Xbox Series X Console – $519.96 (regularly $649.96)
  • Xbox Wireless Controller – $59.96 (regularly $74.96)
