Walmart Canada Launches AI-Powered ‘My Assistant’ for Employees

Walmart Canada has announced the launch of ‘My Assistant’, an AI-powered chatbot designed for secure internal use by its home office associates.

“As a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer, we’re always looking for ways to integrate technology into our daily lives to help simplify and modernize our ways of working,” said Michon Williams, Chief Technology Officer, Walmart Canada, in a statement on Monday to iPhone in Canada. “We want to lean into this technology to help our associates simplify tasks in their day-to-day.”

The AI assistant is designed to assist in various tasks such as speeding up drafting processes, summarizing documents, and serving as a collaborative partner. This tool aims to remove the burden of mundane tasks, enabling associates to concentrate on more complex and creative operations.

Eventually, the goal of My Assistant is to become a self-service tool for employees, integrating Walmart Canada’s internal and HR platforms, and allowing access to information quickly on demand. Walmart said it wanted to debut My Associate right away to let employees give it a try and to enhance work.

“We’re excited to embrace this new technology,” said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. “For Walmart Canada, Gen AI is not a replacement for human work or thinking. It’s a tool associates can leverage to complement the way we work and improve our productivity,” added Mercer.