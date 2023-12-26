GTA 5 Source Code Leaked Online Following Rockstar Games Hack

Just over a year after hacking Rockstar Games and stealing its corporate data, the Lapsus$ group has now purportedly leaked Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code (via BleepingComputer).

Numerous channels, including Discord, dark web platforms, and a Telegram channel previously utilized by the hackers, circulated links to download the leaked source code.

A channel owner known as ‘Phil’ shared these source code links on a GTA leak channel on Telegram, along with a screenshot of one of the folders containing the stolen data.

Acknowledging the Lapsus$ hacker Arion Kurtaj, who previously leaked pre-release content of Grand Theft Auto 6 under the alias ‘teapotuberhacker,’ the channel owner paid tribute to Kurtaj.

Kurtaj recently faced legal consequences in the UK, receiving an indefinite hospital stay for hacking into Rockstar and Uber’s systems.

The breach occurred in 2022 when Lapsus$ infiltrated Rockstar Games’ internal Slack server and Confluence wiki, claiming access to GTA 5 and GTA 6 source codes and assets.

Portions of the stolen content were shared on forums and Telegram, including GTA 5 source code snippets as evidence.

According to security research group vx-underground, the leaker on Discord disclosed an earlier-than-expected release date for the source code in August 2023, citing intentions to counter scams within the GTA V modding scene.

BleepingComputer reviewed the leaked material, seemingly confirming its authenticity as GTA 5 source code..

The alleged breach and subsequent leaking of GTA 5 source code have triggered concerns within the gaming community, prompting discussions about security and potential repercussions for the gaming industry.

Rockstar Games has not issued an official statement regarding the matter.