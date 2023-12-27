Rogers Launches $24/50GB 5G Plan and More in Quebec [Update: Dead]

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers has launched a new 5G promo plan in Quebec, slashing its existing $34/50GB plan down further as it appears competition may be heating up.

The company’s $34/50GB plan is available right now for bring your own device customers, but coupon code BIENVENUE10 takes $10 off for 24 months, reducing the price to $24. A plan of $24/50GB 5G would have been unthinkable just one year ago. But shortly after going live, the code has been deactivated.

The plan is available for new activations only and the activation fee is waived. Other plans available right now after the discount code?

  • $30/60GB Canada-US
  • $40/100GB Canada-US-Mexico

The $30/60GB Canada-US plan after the discount code undercuts Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan (which looks to have now become available beyond Boxing Day).

In Ontario, the coupon code WELCOME10 takes $10 off for 24 months according to RFD, so you can get the $50/60GB 5G plan down to $40/60GB, which is what flanker brands are offering.

Let’s see if Telus and Bell will respond to Rogers here and Freedom Mobile as well.

Update: Looks like the deal is now dead. But you can try using code SAVE10 to save $10/month.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Fido, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/50GB Boxing Day Plan

After Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile ramped up data for its $34 Canada-US plan from 30GB to 50GB for today only, some fellow wireless rivals have matched the data amount only. Fido (Rogers), Koodo (Telus) and Public Mobile (Telus) have now launched a $34/50GB plan for Boxing Week, matching what we saw during Black Friday. The plans...
Gary Ng
21 hours ago

Rogers EPP December 2023: $55 Canada-US-Mexico Plan

If your employer offers corporate plans as part of the Rogers Preferred Program (RPP), or common known as an EPP plan, you may want to check the online portal for the latest deals ahead of Boxing Day. According to information obtained by iPhone in Canada, the latest Rogers RPP plan announced on Friday is the...
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Rogers Expands Wireless Connectivity on B.C.’s Highway 16  

Rogers has announced the activation of three new cellular towers along British Columbia's Highway 16, known as the Highway of Tears, increasing public safety and wireless coverage in the region. This initiative is part of Rogers' commitment to truth and reconciliation and aims to connect Indigenous communities through improved network infrastructure. "We are proud to...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago