Rogers Launches $24/50GB 5G Plan and More in Quebec [Update: Dead]

Rogers has launched a new 5G promo plan in Quebec, slashing its existing $34/50GB plan down further as it appears competition may be heating up.

The company’s $34/50GB plan is available right now for bring your own device customers, but coupon code BIENVENUE10 takes $10 off for 24 months, reducing the price to $24. A plan of $24/50GB 5G would have been unthinkable just one year ago. But shortly after going live, the code has been deactivated.

The plan is available for new activations only and the activation fee is waived. Other plans available right now after the discount code?

$30/60GB Canada-US

$40/100GB Canada-US-Mexico

The $30/60GB Canada-US plan after the discount code undercuts Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan (which looks to have now become available beyond Boxing Day).

In Ontario, the coupon code WELCOME10 takes $10 off for 24 months according to RFD, so you can get the $50/60GB 5G plan down to $40/60GB, which is what flanker brands are offering.

Let’s see if Telus and Bell will respond to Rogers here and Freedom Mobile as well.

Update: Looks like the deal is now dead. But you can try using code SAVE10 to save $10/month.