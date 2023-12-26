Freedom Mobile Boxing Day Only: $34/50GB Canada-US Plan

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

freedom mobile boxing day

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is again stepping up its deal offerings and for Boxing Day—December 26 only—they’ve ramped up their $34 Canada-US plan.

The $34 Canada-US plan previously had 30GB of data, but now it has been increased to 50GB for 24 months with Digital Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments), for bring your own phone customers.

“50GB to use in Canada & U.S. One low price,” reads the Freedom Mobile website.

Also available for today only is a $40/75GB Canada-US plan, while the $50/100GB Canada-US Boxing Week promo remains.

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus are still advertising regular $34/30GB Boxing Week plans on their websites. It looks like they won’t play ball with Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US plan for $34 per month.

As for Freedom Mobile prepaid, Boxing Week offers for annual 4G LTE plans were tweaked as well (thanks Joe):

  • $99 for talk and text; $15/1GB add-on data for 30 days
  • $119/15GB
  • $149/30GB

Recently, we told you Freedom Mobile texted prepaid customers to let them know their data was upgraded to free nationwide data.

