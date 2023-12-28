Koodo Launches $40/75GB Boxing Week Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo has tweaked its plans for Boxing Week, introducing a $40/75GB 4G LTE plan to match Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, plus a choice of one free perk including rollover data for example. Data overages are still charged at $130/1GB.

Koodo says this $40/75GB plan is “not available for on rate plan change for existing customers”.

Telus-owned Public Mobile added this $40/75GB 5G yesterday (it previously had 60GB of data), along with a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan.

Rogers-owned Fido has yet to match this plan, but this new offering from Koodo does undercut Virgin’s $40/70GB plan. This Koodo plan also has more data than the company’s $55/70GB 5G plan. For most people, 4G LTE speeds are more than enough right now.

Koodo’s plans are as follows right now:

  • $34/50GB 4G
  • $40/75GB 4G
  • $45/60GB 5G (has $5.60/month credit)
  • $55/70GB 5G
P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

New Public Mobile Boxing Week Plans: $29/30GB and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched new Boxing Week plans with 4G and 5G data. Earlier this week, Public Mobile’s $34/month 5G plan saw an increase of data from 30GB to 50GB. On Wednesday afternoon, new plans have emerged including the following as indicated, joining other Boxing Week deals: $24/4GB 4G LTE $29/30GB 4G LTE (new);...
Gary Ng
21 hours ago

Fido, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/50GB Boxing Day Plan

After Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile ramped up data for its $34 Canada-US plan from 30GB to 50GB for today only, some fellow wireless rivals have matched the data amount only. Fido (Rogers), Koodo (Telus) and Public Mobile (Telus) have now launched a $34/50GB plan for Boxing Week, matching what we saw during Black Friday. The plans...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Koodo and Freedom Black Friday Deals Return for Boxing Day

We’re beginning to see some Black Friday promo plans return as part of Boxing Day sales from wireless carriers. Telus-owned Koodo has brought back its $55/70GB 5G plan we saw during Black Friday, an offering that was also made available to select existing customers. This plan includes your choice of 1 of 6 free perks,...
Gary Ng
6 days ago