Koodo Launches $40/75GB Boxing Week Plan

Telus-owned Koodo has tweaked its plans for Boxing Week, introducing a $40/75GB 4G LTE plan to match Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, plus a choice of one free perk including rollover data for example. Data overages are still charged at $130/1GB.

Koodo says this $40/75GB plan is “not available for on rate plan change for existing customers”.

Telus-owned Public Mobile added this $40/75GB 5G yesterday (it previously had 60GB of data), along with a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan.

Rogers-owned Fido has yet to match this plan, but this new offering from Koodo does undercut Virgin’s $40/70GB plan. This Koodo plan also has more data than the company’s $55/70GB 5G plan. For most people, 4G LTE speeds are more than enough right now.

Koodo’s plans are as follows right now: