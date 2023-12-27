New Public Mobile Boxing Week Plans: $29/30GB and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched new Boxing Week plans with 4G and 5G data.

Earlier this week, Public Mobile’s $34/month 5G plan saw an increase of data from 30GB to 50GB.

On Wednesday afternoon, new plans have emerged including the following as indicated, joining other Boxing Week deals:

$24/4GB 4G LTE

$29/30GB 4G LTE (new); for new activations only

for new activations only $40/75GB 5G (was 60GB)

$50/100GB 5G

The $29/30GB 4G LTE plan undercuts Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile which is offering a $29 plan with 20GB of 4G LTE data (it emerged during Black Friday). Expect Freedom Mobile to match or beat Public Mobile soon.

The $40 plan from Public Mobile had 60GB of 5G data before, but now that has been ramped up to 75GB, matching Freedom Mobile. Virgin Mobile has a $40/70GB 4G LTE plan that is new but the data amount doesn’t match Public Mobile or Freedom Mobile. The plan does undercut the $55/70GB plan launched by Koodo a while back.

Is your head spinning yet?