New Public Mobile Boxing Week Plans: $29/30GB and More
Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched new Boxing Week plans with 4G and 5G data.
Earlier this week, Public Mobile’s $34/month 5G plan saw an increase of data from 30GB to 50GB.
On Wednesday afternoon, new plans have emerged including the following as indicated, joining other Boxing Week deals:
- $24/4GB 4G LTE
- $29/30GB 4G LTE (new); for new activations only
- $40/75GB 5G (was 60GB)
- $50/100GB 5G
The $29/30GB 4G LTE plan undercuts Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile which is offering a $29 plan with 20GB of 4G LTE data (it emerged during Black Friday). Expect Freedom Mobile to match or beat Public Mobile soon.
The $40 plan from Public Mobile had 60GB of 5G data before, but now that has been ramped up to 75GB, matching Freedom Mobile. Virgin Mobile has a $40/70GB 4G LTE plan that is new but the data amount doesn’t match Public Mobile or Freedom Mobile. The plan does undercut the $55/70GB plan launched by Koodo a while back.
Is your head spinning yet?