CBC, Rogers to Stream Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)

CBC/Radio-Canada and Rogers separately announced partnerships with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) to broadcast and stream the League’s inaugural season, which consists of six teams from Canada and the U.S.

This collaboration aims to enhance the visibility of women’s sports in Canada. The first-ever PWHL game is scheduled for New Year’s Day, January 1, at 12 p.m. ET on CBC and 12:30 p.m. ET on ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV, featuring Toronto against New York at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The live broadcast will be available in English on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports app. CBC and Radio-Canada will continue to cover the PWHL season across their platforms.

“The PWHL’s inaugural season is a momentous occasion in women’s sport that will no doubt inspire future generations of hockey fans and players to come,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports & Olympics, CBC, in an issued statement. “CBC Sports is committed to providing equal coverage of women’s sport across all platforms and is proud to provide a national stage for the PWHL, helping to further grow audiences for women’s hockey in Canada and celebrate the incredible talent in this country and around the world.”

The broadcast team for the first PWHL game includes host Andi Petrillo, analysts Hailey Salvian, Saroya Tinker, Tessa Bonhomme, commentators Daniella Ponticelli and Cheryl Pounder, and rinkside reporter Anastasia Bucsis. CBC will broadcast 17 PWHL games throughout the season, primarily on Saturdays.

Coinciding with the PWHL season’s start, CBC Sports will launch ‘Hockey North’, a digital series focusing on women’s hockey, hosted by Rob Pizzo.

Sportsnet to Broadcast 17 PWHL Games on Television and Sportsnet+ in 2024

Rogers as the official telecommunications partner of the PWHL, will support the league’s growth and bring fans closer to the action.

“We’re proud to support the PWHL and to help grow women’s hockey across the country,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO, Rogers Communications, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “We look forward to working alongside the league to celebrate its historic moments, excite and reward fans, and empower the next generation of young players.”

The first PWHL game, New York vs. Toronto, will be broadcast on January 1 at 9:30am ET/12:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE and streamed on Sportsnet+.

PWHL teams include Boston, Minnesota, New York from the U.S. and Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa in Canada.