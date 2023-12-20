CBC Chief Needs to Be ‘Transparent’ on Executive Bonuses: Minister

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has urged CBC President Catherine Tait to clarify the broadcaster’s stance on executive bonuses amid recent job cuts.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, St-Onge emphasized the need for transparency from Tait, stating, “Catherine, Madame Tait, needs to be transparent about this. It was brought up. She said that the decision wasn’t made. So we’ll see what happens with that. They need to answer those questions and justify if they’re not going to do it.”

The call for clarity follows Tait’s earlier announcement of 800 job cuts at CBC-Radio-Canada due to a $125-million shortfall, coupled with her uncertainty about reducing executive bonuses. St-Onge acknowledged CBC’s autonomy in managing its remuneration but noted that freezing bonuses has been a past practice.

Tait, along with seven CBC vice-presidents, responded to the controversy by considering adjustments to senior executive compensation. This reaction came after various MPs expressed concerns following Tait’s initial comments on the timing of the bonus decision.

St-Onge also revealed plans to seek a successor for Tait, whose contract was extended until January 2025 by former Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez. The search for a new CBC head will focus on candidates who understand the public service role of the broadcaster, particularly its significance in Canadian society and Quebec.

The minister also plans to review CBC-Radio-Canada’s mandate to ensure its sustainability and viability, considering the evolving nature of public broadcasting and its commercial aspects. St-Onge emphasized the government’s non-interference in CBC’s daily operations but stressed the need for a broader discussion on the broadcaster’s future direction amidst a media crisis.

CBC-Radio-Canada, which received $1.2 billion in government funding in the 2021-22 fiscal year, faces challenges balancing public funding with commercial revenue.

St-Onge also capped CBC-Radio-Canada’s share of Google’s $100-million annual investment in Canadian news at $7 million, acknowledging the broadcaster’s role as Canada’s largest employer of journalists and its need for a strong public broadcasting presence.