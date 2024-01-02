New Report from China Suggests Vision Pro Debut by Month’s End

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

A recent sketchy report from a Chinese investor news service speculates on the launch date of Apple’s highly anticipated Vision Pro headset (via MacRumors).

Apple vision pro

According to Wall Street Insights, the launch is allegedly set for Saturday, January 27 in the United States . However, experts raise doubts regarding the accuracy of this claim.

Apple historically favors weekday launches, hinting that January 26, a Friday, might be a more plausible release date. Although the Chinese report points to a Saturday launch in the U.S., it’s improbable considering Apple’s precedence for weekday launches.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted the following in a recent post on X:

Veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for reliable Apple insights, also anticipates a late January or early February release, aligning with the recent Chinese report.

