New Report from China Suggests Vision Pro Debut by Month’s End

A recent sketchy report from a Chinese investor news service speculates on the launch date of Apple’s highly anticipated Vision Pro headset (via MacRumors).

According to Wall Street Insights, the launch is allegedly set for Saturday, January 27 in the United States . However, experts raise doubts regarding the accuracy of this claim.

Apple historically favors weekday launches, hinting that January 26, a Friday, might be a more plausible release date. Although the Chinese report points to a Saturday launch in the U.S., it’s improbable considering Apple’s precedence for weekday launches.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted the following in a recent post on X:

The original iPad was released on a Saturday. Jan 26 is indeed the date floating around the last few days among people in China who claim to be connected to Apple. Like I said, units will be ready by end of January with a retail launch by February. It’s imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2024

Veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for reliable Apple insights, also anticipates a late January or early February release, aligning with the recent Chinese report.