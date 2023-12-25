Apple Vision Pro Set for February Release, Mass Shipments Begin Next Week: Kuo

Veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in a Medium article that mass shipments of Apple’s Vision Pro will begin next week, followed by retail availability in February.

Kuo believes 3 major trends will be shaping consumer electronics in 2024: the resurgence of Android smartphones, the launch impact of Vision Pro, and the pivotal role of AI in PCs and smartphones.

Apple’s Vision Pro will emerge as a pivotal product for 2024, with an estimated 500,000 units set for shipment, according to the analyst.

Mass production is underway, and shipments are scheduled to commence in early January, with retail availability expected by late January or early February, says Kuo.

Positive user feedback could solidify the market consensus that Vision Pro will be a standout consumer electronics product, he adds, potentially influencing related supply chain stock prices.

2024年消費電子產業三大關鍵投資趨勢：Android庫存回補、Vision Pro與AI PC/手機 / Three key consumer electronics investment trends in 2024: Android replenishment, Vision Pro, and AI PC/smartphonehttps://t.co/fw1AzKMX9p — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 25, 2023

Last week, a Bloomberg report claimed that Vision Pro manufacturing is moving along at full speed at Apple’s factories in China.

The report noted that Apple’s goal is for “customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month.”

The Vision Pro launch represents Apple’s entry into a new product category, the first since its foray into smartwatches in 2015. The mixed-reality headset, priced at $3,500 USD, combines elements of virtual and augmented reality.

Vision Pro won’t be launching in Canada to start, but it might land up here sometime later in 2024.