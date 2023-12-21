Apple Vision Pro Launch Date Set for February, Says Report

Apple is intensifying production efforts for its new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with an anticipated launch set for early February, according to sources familiar with the matter speaking with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The manufacturing process, primarily based in China, has been operating at full capacity for several weeks. The objective is to have customer-ready units by the end of January, followed by a retail debut in February, say sources.

In a recent communication to software developers, Apple urged preparation for the Vision Pro launch, emphasizing the need for app testing and feedback. This move signals the nearing release of the product.

The Vision Pro launch represents Apple’s entry into a new product category, the first since its foray into smartwatches in 2015. The mixed-reality headset, priced at $3,500 USD, combines elements of virtual and augmented reality.

Apple’s retail stores are undergoing modifications to accommodate the Vision Pro, including additional inventory space, new fixtures, and demonstration areas. The headset’s various sizes and configurations require extra storage and tailored customer fitting processes.

Despite the planned February launch, potential production issues or other unforeseen delays could alter this timeline, says Gurman.

To ensure a smooth rollout, Apple is training retail staff at its headquarters, with sessions starting in January. These employees will be responsible for managing Vision Pro sales and training their peers. The training will cover product features, fitting techniques, and customer interaction etiquette, including the use of an app for head scanning to determine the appropriate band and light seal.

Unlike the Apple Watch launch, which included two media events, the Vision Pro is expected to have a more subdued introduction, primarily through Apple’s website. The high price, limited initial availability in the US, and concerns over battery life and comfort may affect consumer reception.

Apple is already developing a successor to the Vision Pro, aiming for a more comfortable and affordable model. The company is also targeting corporate and educational sectors, hoping to replicate the success of the Apple Watch in redefining the mixed-reality market.

In addition to the hardware, Apple is working on the next version of the device’s operating system, visionOS, slated for release in 2024, alongside updates for its other major devices. Apple’s message to developers hints at more developments in the coming year, indicating a long-term commitment to the mixed-reality product line.

Vision Pro won’t be launching in Canada to start, but it might land up here sometime later in 2024. Who’s ready to drop an estimated $5,000 CAD on a Vision Pro?