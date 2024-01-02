Rogers Increasing Price of Ignite Bundles, Check Your Bills

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

It looks like Rogers isn’t just increasing the price of wireless rates for some customers in January 2024, but Ignite Bundle service rates are also going up.

According to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, Rogers sent out a notice that Ignite Bundles are going to increase by $8 per month on the first bill after January 9, 2024, for those not on terms. If you have an active discount or guaranteed rate, that will continue until the end of the term. After that, you’ll pay $8 per month more, if you received this notice on your bill statement.

The notice we saw where this price increase applies, includes one account that had the following Ignite Internet 150 Unlimited, Ignite TV Flex 20 Plus and Ignite Home Phone bundle, also known as the “Ignite Flex 20 Plus + 150 Ultd” package. Of course, the price increases don’t apply to all Rogers customers but only those notified.

Rogers says services included as part of condo maintenance or property rental fees aren’t impacted and notes that the changes made comply with the CRTC Internet and TV Service Provider Codes.

