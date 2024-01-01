Rogers Wireless Price Hikes Coming in 2024: Check Your Bills

Rogers has informed numerous wireless customers that price hikes are coming later this month, indicating the change on monthly bill statements.

According to numerous iPhone in Canada readers, their latest bill statements indicate that after January 17, 2024, monthly mobile plans will be increasing by $7 to $9 per month, for those not on financing or fixed terms.

For those on financing or fixed terms, once terms end the wireless rate increases will kick into effect.

Rogers says they are committed to delivering the best mobile services, emphasizing that to bring the “best network experience”, wireless prices will be going up on the first bill after January 17, 2024.

As an example of the types of plans being affected, one iPhone in Canada reader said their $95/135GB Infinite plan is going up by $7 once their term ends. A second line under the same account, a $75/60GB Infinite Premium plan, will be going up by $9 per month, once the existing term ends. This reader told us they will be cancelling their second line and moving over to Public Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Boxing Week plan.

Another iPhone in Canada reader on a Rogers Preferred Partner (RPP, or corporate plan) monthly wireless plan, said their $45/50GB plan with financing/promo credits ending in December of this year will be going up by $7 per month. So it looks like these prices increases are affecting both RPP and regular wireless customers.

The company says it will notify customers on terms before their discounts end that a price increase will be happening. Rogers noted this change complies with the CRTC Wireless Code. Customers are told to contact the company if they have further questions or want to cancel services.

Last year–also in January–Rogers similarly notified customers on older Infinite plans that prices were going up by $4 per month. Now how’s that for ringing in the New Year for customers?

Go check your Rogers and Fido bill statements and let us know if you’re seeing messages about wireless price increases in the comments below.