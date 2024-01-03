Fido Price Increase: Tablet Data Plans Just Got More Expensive

Rogers-owned Fido recently increased the price of its tablet data plans, increasing rates by 50% for new and existing customers.

According to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, Fido let some customers know on their billing statements that changes are coming to their mobile rate plans for tablets. The reason for the price increase? To bring the best network experience says the note, followed by mention of a $3/month increase beginning on the first bill after January 17, 2024.

Fido says if your mobile line has a Fido Payment Program Agreement, the price increase will not apply until the agreement ends.

For some legacy customers who were paying $10/month for 4GB of monthly data for their tablet, such as an LTE iPad, that rate is now increasing to $13/month. On Fido’s website, the data-only plan is $15/month for 4GB, a change made in the past month or so.

Fido says they will notify customers of the upcoming price increase and the change is in line with the CRTC Wireless Code.

In the past, we’ve seen Fido offer this tablet plan for free on 24-month terms.

Recently, we first reported to you that Rogers had also been notifying some customers of price increases of their monthly cellphone plans and also legacy Ignite bundles. These price increase notices come one year after the company also made similar price hikes for some customers as well, like clockwork.