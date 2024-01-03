PC Optimum Points Redemptions for Apple Arcade Got Worse

Back in October, Loblaws’ PC Optimum rewards program introduced the ability to redeem your points for Apple services, such as Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

At the time, it was possible to redeem 10,000 points for 1 month of Apple TV+ and 6,500 points for 1 month of Apple Arcade, when prices were still $8.99 and $5.99 per month, respectively.

But with Apple recently increasing the price of subscription services in Canada, it has also affected the redemption rates when using PC Optimum rewards points, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Recently, the reception rate for Apple Arcade increased to 10,000 PC Optimum points. 10,000 points can be redeemed for $10 to spend at Loblaws companies. The price of Apple Arcade recently jumped to $8.99 per month.

So redeeming 10,000 PC Optimum points ($10) for 1 month of Apple Arcade is actually more expensive than subscribing to the latter itself ($8.99), at $1.01 more. Go figure. I guess PC Optimum is assuming that its rewards collectors have no clue about Apple’s pricing.

Periodically, PC Optimum offers 10% back in points when purchasing Apple Gift Cards. The company’s app also still offers extended free trials of Apple TV+, for eligible customers.