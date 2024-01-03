New on Xbox Game Pass: January 2024

As we dive into the new year, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a handful of exciting new games to enhance their gaming experience this month.

For January 2024, Xbox Game Pass is getting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Hell Let Loose, and more.

Available Now:

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Embark on an enthralling steampunk adventure aboard Tesla’s Helios. Follow Rose Archer’s quest to unravel mysteries and find her sister Ada in this narrative-driven tale.

Coming Soon:

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4 – Engage in hardcore World War II battles with 100-player online skirmishes across extensive maps. Teamwork is crucial in this first-person shooter.

– Engage in hardcore World War II battles with 100-player online skirmishes across extensive maps. Teamwork is crucial in this first-person shooter. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9 – Live the saga of Viking warrior Eivor, exploring England’s Dark Ages, raiding enemies, and establishing dominance in Valhalla.

– Live the saga of Viking warrior Eivor, exploring England’s Dark Ages, raiding enemies, and establishing dominance in Valhalla. Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9 – Join Dusty and Piper in a surreal universe filled with music, humor, and a compelling narrative. Rediscover lost courage on this adventure.

– Join Dusty and Piper in a surreal universe filled with music, humor, and a compelling narrative. Rediscover lost courage on this adventure. Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11 – Experience arcade-style gameplay depth in this immersive baseball game via EA Play.

– Experience arcade-style gameplay depth in this immersive baseball game via EA Play. We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11 – Re-enter the drug-fueled world of an alternate 1960s England, where hiding, fighting, and conformity are vital.

– Re-enter the drug-fueled world of an alternate 1960s England, where hiding, fighting, and conformity are vital. Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16 – Survive Raccoon City’s viral outbreak with updated visuals and modern gameplay mechanics as Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield.

In Canada, a monthly subscription for Xbox Game Pass is available for $11.99 per month.