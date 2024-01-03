New on Xbox Game Pass: January 2024

As we dive into the new year, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a handful of exciting new games to enhance their gaming experience this month.
For January 2024, Xbox Game Pass is getting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Hell Let Loose, and more.
Available Now:
Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Embark on an enthralling steampunk adventure aboard Tesla’s Helios. Follow Rose Archer’s quest to unravel mysteries and find her sister Ada in this narrative-driven tale.
Coming Soon:
Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4 – Engage in hardcore World War II battles with 100-player online skirmishes across extensive maps. Teamwork is crucial in this first-person shooter.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9 – Live the saga of Viking warrior Eivor, exploring England’s Dark Ages, raiding enemies, and establishing dominance in Valhalla.
Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9 – Join Dusty and Piper in a surreal universe filled with music, humor, and a compelling narrative. Rediscover lost courage on this adventure.
Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11 – Experience arcade-style gameplay depth in this immersive baseball game via EA Play.
We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11 – Re-enter the drug-fueled world of an alternate 1960s England, where hiding, fighting, and conformity are vital.
Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16 – Survive Raccoon City’s viral outbreak with updated visuals and modern gameplay mechanics as Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield.
Back in October, Loblaws’ PC Optimum rewards program introduced the ability to redeem your points for Apple services, such as Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. At the time, it was possible to redeem 10,000 points for 1 month of Apple TV+ and 6,500 points for 1 month of Apple Arcade, when prices were still $8.99...
Recent data from subscription-analytics provider Antenna indicates a growing trend of customers canceling their streaming service subscriptions, the United States, reports the Wall Street Journal. In November, premium streaming services saw customer defections rise to 6.3%, up from 5.1% the previous year. Antenna's data further reveals that about one-quarter of U.S. subscribers to major streaming...
Apple has released a new round of software betas for developers to download and test, including iOS 17.3 beta 2. These updates come after beta 1 versions were made available back on December 12, 2023. Check out what’s for download below: iOS 17.3 beta 2 (21D5036c) iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 (21D5036c) macOS 14.3 beta 2...