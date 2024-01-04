Streaming on Apple TV+ January 2024: Killers of the Flower Moon and More

Apple TV+ has outline some new titles coming to the streaming service in January 2024, which includes the highly anticipated streaming debut of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which is a huge feature film that was in theatres, from Apple Studios.

But if you didn’t spend cash to view it in theatres, you’ll be able to stream ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for free with your Apple TV+ subscription in Canada and beyond.

Here’s what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January 2024:

Jan 10: Criminal Record

Jan 12: Killers of the Flower Moon

Jan 26: Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is from the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, and looks to be a good one as well.

Killers of the Flower Moon is also nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Critics Choice Movie Awards, and hopes to get some Oscar nominations as well.