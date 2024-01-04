‘Carbon Black’ xScreen for Xbox Series S Now Available in Canada for $383

Upspec Gaming has launched its ‘Carbon Black’ xScreen model in Canada. Matching the colourway of the latest Carbon Black Xbox Series S, the all-black xScreen is designed to enable players to play their Xbox while travelling or away from their main display.

Announced via X (formally Twitter), @UpspecGaming says, “We are excited to announce that the Carbon Black xScreen for the Xbox Series S is now available on Amazon.” In Canada, the Carbon Black xScreen is available for $383.23.

Happy New Year! We are excited to announce that the Carbon Black #xScreen for the Xbox Series S is now available on Amazon. Link: https://t.co/ZhkEuuhVfm pic.twitter.com/3bFY0ADR8j — UPspec Gaming 🎮 xScreen for Xbox Series S (@UPspecGaming) January 4, 2024

The Carbon Black model is identical to the original xScreen, aside from the new darker colour. Acting as a portable display for the Xbox Series S, players can attach and secure it to the console. The xScreen slots into the console’s HDMI port, supporting an 11.6-inch display of 1080p @ 60fps. It also has a cutout slot built in so you can plug in and power the console itself, which powers the xScreen. It’s worth pointing out that the xScreen’s design does cover the console’s USB-C and ethernet ports.

The xScreen features an anti-glare coating on the display so you won’t be fighting with reflections from the sun. There’s also an HDMI-CEC shutdown feature built in. Therefore, once the display is closed, the screen shuts off automatically. Plus, there are two built-in stereo speakers, rendering audio from the games and content being viewed.

Having tested ‘Robot White’ version, Upspec has created a great travel companion for the Xbox Series S. It works great when at an airport, a hotel, or a cabin. Also, if your living room display is being used, the xScreen is a fantastic alternative that’s easy to set up for an evening.