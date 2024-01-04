‘Clicks’ for iPhone is Yet Another Physical Keyboard Attempt

In a recent video by MrMobile, also known as Michael Fisher, a new product named ‘Clicks’ was introduced, bringing back a physical QWERTY keyboard to the iPhone.

‘Clicks’ is a physical keyboard designed specifically for the iPhone, co-founded by Fisher himself. This is not the first time we’ve seen someone try to bring back a physical keyboard to the iPhone.

This keyboard accessory is enclosed within a unibody silicone case that connects to the iPhone through its lightning or USB port, eliminating the need for Bluetooth or an onboard battery. This design choice ensures minimal impact on the phone’s weight and thickness while maintaining a stable connection. The keyboard is powered by the iPhone and features a built-in backlight for nighttime use, along with a pass-through port for charging.

The keyboard’s design includes 36 polycarbonate buttons atop a silicone membrane, topped with nickel-plated dome switches. The layout was refined over several months to achieve the perfect tactile response. The back of the case features a vegan leather grip plate in contrasting colours.

Fisher, along with his team, which includes veterans from BlackBerry and Apple, aimed to balance the benefits of old QWERTY phones with the needs of modern smartphones. The final product reflects this balance, with a layout that mirrors the iOS virtual keyboard, including a dedicated microphone button for Siri or voice dictation.

‘Clicks’ addresses several key issues with virtual keyboards, such as screen space occupation, the convenience of shortcuts, and the tactile satisfaction of physical keys. However, Fisher acknowledges some limitations, such as the keyboard’s size and the initial adjustment period for users. He also notes that ‘Clicks’ currently supports English language QWERTY layouts, with plans for more regionalizations based on demand.

The product is available for order at $139 in the US and is set to start shipping on February 1st. ‘Clicks’ will initially be available for the iPhone 14 Pro, with pre-orders for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models expected to ship in the spring.

The launch includes individually numbered Founders Edition units in London sky or Bumblebee colourways, along with VIP support membership and other perks, to get you to open your wallet.

This is not the first time we’ve seen someone try to bring a physical keyboard to the iPhone. Back in 2013, Ryan Seacrest invested $1 million into the Typo Keyboard Case. The company was then sued by BlackBerry but introduced a newer version to avoid legal troubles. What happened to Typo since? It’s gone the way of the Dodo bird.

While ‘Clicks’ brings back nostalgia, the design looks pretty ridiculous considering how large the iPhone has gotten over the years. It’s definitely a niche product but I don’t see this blowing up anytime soon, considering its $139 USD price tag ($185 CAD).