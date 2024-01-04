Apple Fitness+ Unveils New Features for 2024

Apple Fitness+ is set to introduce a series of new features and programs to help users stay active and mindful in the new year.

Starting January 8, the service will launch a new sound meditation theme and a workout program titled “Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers,” featuring golf star Rose Zhang, and led by Fitness+ Strength and Core trainer Kyle Ardill (he’s Canadian).

Additionally, the Artist Spotlight series will celebrate the countdown to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with new workouts featuring music by R&B icon Usher.

The sound meditation theme, designed to offer relaxation and restoration, includes seven new meditations with soothing tones and rhythms. These meditations, available in varying lengths, provide light guidance from a Fitness+ trainer, accompanied by tranquil sounds like singing bowls and gongs.

The “Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers” program, inspired by Zhang’s training regimen, includes a mix of workouts aimed at improving strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility for golfers at all levels.

“Whether people are new to the sport or want to advance their skills, I’m excited that the workouts in this program on Fitness+ will help users feel more confident in their swing and have fun on the course,” Zhang said.

The Artist Spotlight series will feature new workouts with music by past Super Bowl halftime performers, starting with Rihanna, followed by Britney Spears, U2, and leading up to Usher.

Monday, January 8: 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna for the first time in any fitness service.

Monday, January 15: new workouts with music by Britney Spears will be available.

Monday, January 22: new workouts with music by U2 will be available.

Monday, February 5: Artist Spotlight workouts will feature music by this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner, Usher

Time to Walk, an award-winning audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, will introduce new guests like Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh (Canadian), Common, and Colman Domingo. These episodes feature influential individuals sharing stories, photos, and music.

For the first time, select Time to Walk episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, accessible to anyone in the 21 countries where the service is available, even without a Fitness+ subscription. 50 episodes will be available for free.

Apple Watch users can also earn a new limited-edition award, “Ring in the New Year,” by closing all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January.

Also, Anytime Fitness memberships now include access to a free Fitness+ subscription. This collaboration offers personalized health and wellness training, with Anytime Fitness coaches integrating Apple Fitness+ workout content into their plans.

Currently, Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia,Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.