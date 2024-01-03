Get Apple TV+ and Fitness+ Free for 2 Months from Air Canada

Back in August, Air Canada launched Apple TV+ streaming aboard flight for the latter’s original programming.

At the time, Air Canada also let us know via email of a promotion that offered new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers 2 free months of the streaming service.

But now, Air Canada has a new link that also offers up to 2 free months of Fitness+ as well. After two months of free access, the subscription for each service will renew at $12.99/month.

The offer is valid only in Canada and is aimed at both new and qualified returning subscribers. It requires an Apple ID with a payment method on file. The promo codes for Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ will expire on August 31, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

With Apple recently jacking the prices of its subscription services in Canada, getting two months free helps, if it applies to your account.

If you are looking to kickstart those January 1 goals, two free months of Fitness+ will definitely be a great way to do so. You can jump on these freebies by clicking here.