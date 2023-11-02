Anytime Fitness Members to Get Free Apple Fitness+ in Canada

Anytime Fitness announced a partnership with Apple Fitness+ to provide its members with a comprehensive fitness experience, both digitally and in-person.

Starting December 1, members of Anytime Fitness in Canada and the U.S. will have the added benefit of accessing Apple Fitness+ as part of their membership.

Also, “Apple Fitness+ users who sign up for an Anytime Fitness membership will get their first 30 days at no charge,” says Anytime Fitness.

This collaboration aims to offer a unique and tailored wellness journey, allowing members to achieve their fitness goals seamlessly, whether they’re in the gym or at home.

Anytime Fitness, known for its 24/7 accessibility to thousands of global locations, emphasizes personalized fitness plans and coaching. With the integration of Apple Fitness+, members can now enjoy a diverse range of workouts to suit every mood and preference.

Members are encouraged to download the Anytime Fitness app, which will notify them when Apple Fitness+ becomes accessible.

To subscribe to Apple Fitness+, users will require an iPhone 8 or a newer model. Additionally, an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, paired with iPhone 6s or newer, can also be used for subscription. For optimal performance and to access the latest features, it’s recommended that users ensure their devices are updated to the most recent software version.

“It’s an announcement so big we have to lift with our legs: Anytime Fitness is teaming up with Apple Fitness+ to offer members an unmatched digital and in-person fitness experience,” said Anytime Fitness on Thursday.

Apple Fitness+ normally costs $12.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada. So this is a decent perk for Anytime Fitness customers.

