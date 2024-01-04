iPhone 17, Huawei P70 Camera Upgrades to Drive Genius Growth

Genius, the major lens supplier for top-tier smartphones, is set for significant growth due to multiple high-end lens upgrades coming this year, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says the iPhone 17’s front camera lens upgrade to 24MP will offer superior image quality compared to the iPhone 15 and 16. This advancement, where Genius plays a crucial role, will substantially boost its revenue by more than NT$3 billion.

For the iPhone 16 Pro series, Genius’ periscope lens is on schedule for shipment by late 2Q24 or early 3Q24. This contributes significantly to Genius’ expected revenue of over NT$3 billion and profit in 2H24.

Moreover, Genius has initiated mass shipments of high-unit-price pancakes for Vision Pro, projecting an approximate NT$1 billion revenue contribution in 2024. Vision Pro will also serve as a significant revenue source for Genius.

The ultra-wide lens for the iPhone 16 Pro series, another area where Genius plays a major role, will witness continuous profit growth. The upgraded 48MP/0.7um/(1/2.6″) lens will significantly enhance image quality, further bolstering Genius’ profits.

Additionally, Genius is the exclusive supplier for Huawei’s P70 series ultra-wide lens, expecting a substantial 100–120% YoY shipment growth compared to the P60 series. This move by Huawei will help Genius counter the off-season effect.

These developments underscore Genius’ crucial role in the smartphone industry’s advancement, positioning it for substantial growth and solidifying its dominance as a major lens supplier.