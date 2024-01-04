Microsoft Copilot Key Coming to Windows PC Keyboards

Microsoft says Windows 11 PCs are getting a huge change for the first time in almost 30 years—a new dedicated Copilot key.

This change brings a shift to AI-powered Windows PCs, explains Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, who noted 2024 is set to be the year of the AI PC, from both hardware to software.

Copilot is the company’s everyday AI companion, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language learning models. Copilot is now integrated into Bing, Microsoft 365, and Windows. Copilot is now available on Android, iOS, Mac, PC and the web. It’s everywhere and now showing up as a dedicated shortcut key.

Microsoft’s silicon partners, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, have also contributed to this momentum by introducing new innovations that enable AI experiences on Windows PCs. These advancements are setting the stage for new Windows AI experiences that leverage the GPU, CPU, NPU, and cloud.

The new Copilot key is placed alongside the Windows key, making for easy and quick access to AI features.

In the days leading up to and during CES, various new Windows 11 PCs from ecosystem partners will start featuring the Copilot key, with availability beginning later this month and continuing into Spring. This includes upcoming Surface devices.

A Microsoft account will be required to login and when Copilot is not available or enabled, the key will bring up Windows Search instead.