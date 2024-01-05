DoorDash Announces NBA All-Star Weekend VIP Giveaway

In the midst of an electrifying NBA season, DoorDash, the official on-demand delivery partner of the NBA, has announced its NBA All Star Flyaway Sweepstakes.

From January 4 to January 18, DashPass users placing DoorDash orders can potentially win an extravagant NBA All Star Weekend VIP experience in Indianapolis. The golden ticket? Simply use the code ALL STAR with your order to enter this exclusive sweepstakes.

magine yourself at the All-Stars game, relishing roundtrip airfare, deluxe accommodations, an insider’s tour, and a chance to capture a photo with a basketball legend. It’s an experience extending beyond the court’s boundaries.

“We’re all fervent fans cheering for our beloved teams, seeking ways to savor the game, whether from home, a friend’s place, or the live stadium,” said Shilpa Arora, DoorDash Canada’s General Manager.

“Fans power the game, and DoorDash proudly fuels the fans, serving as a comprehensive destination for all your game-day necessities.”

The excitement builds as DoorDash’s initiative connects NBA enthusiasm with an unparalleled opportunity for fans. With the NBA season in high gear, the chance to win this remarkable VIP experience elevates the thrill for basketball devotees.

Visit the DoorDash website for more information regarding the contest.