Rogers Outage Last Night Goes Trending, Customers Upset

On Thursday evening, Rogers suffered an internet outage in Ontario and it was widespread enough that it went trending on X in Canada.

Rogers customers in southern Ontario voiced their frustration on late Thursday as internet and TV went down for some customers. Downdetector saw 46,000+ reports of outages from Rogers, but the company’s social media did not acknowledge any outages publicly, at least.

The @RogersHelps account on X did end up replying to customers with the same message after the outage was fixed. “The service interruption has been resolved. If you are still experiencing a service interruption, please reboot your modem and send us a Direct Message (DM) should the issue persist.”

Below are some of the best memes and reactions to the Rogers outage:

Rogers kicking off 2024 with a textbook reminder that we live in an oligopolistic economy: 1. increase prices

2. ignore today’s massive outage

3. pretend it didn’t happen

4. profit — Daniel Foch (@daniel_foch) January 5, 2024

#rogers down in #mississauga yet again. So much for “we’re working to ensure something like this never happens again.” pic.twitter.com/dRGWFuLv8j — T (@trig72) January 5, 2024

Rogers down again. Canada’s most reliable network my @$$! They don't even have internet to update us when there is an outage. #rogersoutage pic.twitter.com/IdTylowbZ5 — Sharon Mendelaoui (@DailyDream360) January 5, 2024

Sir a second Rogers Internet outage has hit Ontario. pic.twitter.com/4nfFdMOwCI — Bell (@EriicBell) January 5, 2024

Some said the internet outage was a DNS problem and the following fix worked for some:

if your Rogers is down do this to fix it.

Go to your wifi, tap on the i icon, go to DNS, switch from Automatic to Manual. Add Google DNS 8.8.8.8 Works for computers too.

You have to change your DNS settings for your wifi.#rogers pic.twitter.com/rUTjxeHUQi — Paul👨🏻‍💻 (@DevPaulC) January 5, 2024

iPhone in Canada recently first told you about Rogers wireless rates and Ignite bundles seeing an increase for some customers, coming in 2024. People still remember the famous nationwide Rogers outage in 2022 that affected 911 services and businesses. The CRTC launched a public consultation to look into how to improve telecom reliability last year, while it also hired an independent firm to review Rogers’ mitigation plan to prevent future outages.

Were you affected by the Rogers outage last night?