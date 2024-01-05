Rogers Outage Last Night Goes Trending, Customers Upset

John Quintet
55 mins ago

On Thursday evening, Rogers suffered an internet outage in Ontario and it was widespread enough that it went trending on X in Canada.

Rogers customers in southern Ontario voiced their frustration on late Thursday as internet and TV went down for some customers. Downdetector saw 46,000+ reports of outages from Rogers, but the company’s social media did not acknowledge any outages publicly, at least.

The @RogersHelps account on X did end up replying to customers with the same message after the outage was fixed. “The service interruption has been resolved. If you are still experiencing a service interruption, please reboot your modem and send us a Direct Message (DM) should the issue persist.”

Below are some of the best memes and reactions to the Rogers outage:

Some said the internet outage was a DNS problem and the following fix worked for some:

iPhone in Canada recently first told you about Rogers wireless rates and Ignite bundles seeing an increase for some customers, coming in 2024. People still remember the famous nationwide Rogers outage in 2022 that affected 911 services and businesses. The CRTC launched a public consultation to look into how to improve telecom reliability last year, while it also hired an independent firm to review Rogers’ mitigation plan to prevent future outages.

Were you affected by the Rogers outage last night?

