Samsung to Introduce Enhanced AI Kitchen Solutions at CES 2024

Samsung is all set to introduce its latest kitchen products and innovations at CES 2024, focusing on enhanced AI features and SmartThings connectivity.

Highlighted in the lineup is the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, featuring the AI Family Hub+ with the innovative AI Vision Inside. This smart internal camera identifies various fresh food items, supported by ‘Vision AI’ technology recognizing up to 33 different items.

Moohyung Lee, EVP of Samsungs’ Digital Appliances Business, expressed excitement about the upgraded AI and connectivity, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing food ecosystems across devices.

The Anyplace Induction Cooktop and Slide-in Range, each equipped with a 7” LCD screen, aid meal preparation by displaying saved recipes from the Family Hub+.

Additionally, the Samsung Food app, accessible on the Family Hub+ and Slide-in Range, introduces AI-powered features like ‘Personalize’ and ‘Image-to-Recipe’ for dietary adaptations and meal suggestions.

Samsung’s kitchen ecosystem focuses on connected experiences, where AI features in appliances and the Samsung Food service collaborate to offer smart kitchen interactions.

The integration with Samsung Health tailors recipe suggestions to users’ preferences and health profiles. Notable features include Tap View, enabling mirroring of Galaxy smartphones on the Family Hub+ screen, and access to YouTube for entertainment and information.

These advancements align with Samsung’s vision of an AI-enabled, connected kitchen ecosystem, aiming to provide users with convenient and exceptional culinary experiences.

CES 2024 runs from January 9th through to January 12th.