Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Announced for January 17th, Promising Mobile AI Experiences

Samsung has confirmed the date and timing of its annual Galaxy Unpacked keynote. Set for January 17th, 2024, the event is said to be focused on “Opening a new era of mobile AI.” This year’s Galaxy Unpacked is being held in San Jose, California.

In a press release, Samsung claims that “A revolutionary mobile experience is coming.” Naturally, one may assume this is in reference to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. However, it appears to be more than that. The company claims that the new Galaxy S series “will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet.”

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked appears to be focusing on new AI innovations, powering the Galaxy S24 series. This year’s flagship series is expected to include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s now expected that alongside announcing the new devices, Samsung will focus on Galaxy AI during the keynote.

Ahead of the event, there have been a few reports as far as expected specs. Samsung Galaxy S24 series is supposedly powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in Canada, the U.S., and China. This chipset is expected to support Samsung’s AI milestones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to also feature a flatter screen and titanium frame, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The high-end model may also include a 200-megapixel main sensor. It’s also suggested the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24+ will have 12GB of RAM, while the entry-level model will offer 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Unpacked keynote will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s YouTube channel. The event begins at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Device preorder reservations are already available now. Those who sign up will receive a $50 credit to go towards a pre-order of the latest Galaxy device.