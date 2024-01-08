Volkswagen Bringing ChatGPT into Cars This Year

At CES 2024, Volkswagen announced integration of OpenAI’s AI-powered ChatGPT into its IDA voice assistant, becoming the first volume manufacturer to standardize this technology in many of its production vehicles from the second quarter of 2024.

This integration, enabled by Cerence Chat Pro from technology partner Cerence, will be available in models including the electrics ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the new Tiguan, Passat, and Golf.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products,” says Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for technical Development, in a statement.

ChatGPT will allow the controlling of infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning, while also answer general knowledge questions and provide additional information, all hands-free.

Activation of the voice assistant starts by saying, “Hello IDA” or from the press a button on the steering wheel. IDA prioritizes responses, whether executing a vehicle function, searching for a destination, or adjusting the temperature.

Volkswagen says queries beyond the system’s scope are anonymously forwarded to AI, with responses delivered in Volkswagen’s familiar voice.

Data protection is a key focus, with ChatGPT not accessing vehicle data and questions and answers being immediately deleted. Cerence Chat Pro leverages various sources, including ChatGPT, to provide accurate and relevant responses.

“With Cerence Chat Pro, VW is empowered with an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration that offers unmatched flexibility, customisation, and ease of deployment, while prioritising security and usability for drivers,” added Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence.

Maybe one day Apple’s Siri will gain more AI smarts, but until then, the latter is still dumb as a door knob.