Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) on Clearance at Costco

IIC Deals
27 mins ago

Apple updated its AirPods Pro 2 last fall, introducing a USB-C charging case and some minor updates.

The older version featuring a Lightning port are now available at reduced clearance prices in Costco warehouses, as stock is being cleared out.

Alongside the release of iOS 17, new features for AirPods Pro 2 include Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume.

These upgraded AirPods Pro 2 and its charging case have enhanced dust resistance, now rated at IP54 compared to the previous IPX4 rating. A significant addition is the support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio, which Apple claims dramatically reduces latency.

Costco has priced the older AirPods Pro 2 model at $199.97, a notable discount from the new version’s $329 price tag on Apple.ca. Any Costco pricing ending in .97 translates to clearance and the item will not be restocked.

However, availability is limited, with reports of the product being out of stock in locations like Langford and Nanaimo, iPhone in Canada can confirm.

Customers interested in this deal should call their local Costco, specifically the administrative department, for a price check on item #7472240.

This clearance offers a potential saving of $129 for those seeking AirPods Pro 2, provided they can find stock at their local Costco stores. Good luck, deal hunters.

