Apple Challenges EU Rules on App Stores Classification

Apple has challenged EU regulations categorizing its five App Stores as one consolidated platform, refuting claims that they should fall under the same set of stringent rules, Reuters is reporting.

The Cupertino tech giant argues that the European Union misinterpreted and misapplied the legislation initiated in May last year.

Challenging the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in November, Apple questioned the characterization of its operating system, iOS, as a critical gateway for business users to access end users. It also contested the obligations attached to this classification.

In a plea submitted to the General Court in Luxembourg, Apple emphasized “material factual errors” made by the European Commission, specifically disputing the idea that its five App Stores constitute a unified core platform service.

According to Apple’s argument presented to the EU competition enforcer, the company operates distinct App Stores tailored for iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches. Each store is purpose-built to distribute apps compatible with a specific Apple device and operating system.

The DMA requirements, if enforced on Apple, would entail granting third parties the ability to interoperate with its services. It would also necessitate permitting business users to market their offerings and complete transactions with customers outside of Apple’s platform.

Apple’s legal action additionally raised objections regarding the Commission’s classification of its messaging service, iMessage, as a number-independent interpersonal communications service (NIICS). This designation prompted an EU investigation into potential DMA compliance.

The company also contends that iMessage does not fall under NIICS categorization as it doesn’t charge fees for its service, nor does it generate revenue through hardware sales or processing personal data.