Apple has released new beta software for developers to download and test, including iOS 17.3 beta 3.

This comes after iOS 17.3 beta 2 was released then subsequently pulled, after it caused some devices to experience boot loop issue.

Here’s what’s available for download:

iOS 17.3 beta 3 (21D5044a)

iPadOS 17.3 beta 3 (21D5044a)

macOS 14.3 beta 3 (23D5051b)

watchOS 10.3 beta 3 (21S5642a)

Notably, tvOS 17.3 beta 3 is not available yet.

Expect public beta builds to be released later today or tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.