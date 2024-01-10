Netflix’s Game Downloads Skyrocket 180% in 2023 Driven by GTA

Netflix’s gaming venture witnessed a substantial surge, with downloads skyrocketing by over 180% in 2023, primarily fueled by games like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) among others (via TechCrunch).

Entering the gaming arena a couple of years back, Netflix offered free, ad-free, and in-app purchase-free games amidst a market dominated by different models. This strategy seems to be paying dividends, as Sensor Tower estimates reveal a colossal increase in Netflix Games downloads.

During 2023, these games amassed a whopping 81.2 million downloads worldwide across the App Store and Google Play, with the fourth quarter alone contributing about 53% of these figures. Comparatively, in 2022, Netflix games secured 28.7 million downloads and 5.2 million in 2021.

Initially launching casual and show-based games like “Stranger Things,” Netflix accelerated its gaming expansion by acquiring game studios, enhancing its portfolio to cater to diverse gaming preferences.

The recent introduction of GTA: San Andreas on Netflix became a monumental success, surpassing all previous game downloads on the platform. GTA titles accounted for a significant chunk of Netflix’s 2023 gaming downloads, with San Andreas leading the pack.

Despite GTA’s prominence, Netflix Games showcased versatility, attracting gamers across different genres. Besides action-packed titles like GTA, lifestyle and puzzle games also garnered substantial interest among users.

Netflix’s strategy to diversify its gaming library, incorporating non-original titles such as “Spongebob: Get Cooking” and “Football Manager,” has been fruitful.

The platform’s success has transcended solely relying on tie-ins with Netflix shows, demonstrating the appeal of standalone gaming experiences.

While the recent spike in downloads came after a period of stagnation, Netflix’s ambitious plans for future game development, including an upcoming AAA studio and over 90 games in the pipeline, foreshadow further growth in the gaming landscape.